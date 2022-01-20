Brokers Set Expectations for Duke Realty Co.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:DRE)

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) – Research analysts at Truist Financial issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Duke Realty in a report released on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst K. Kim expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.76 per share for the year. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $256.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.16 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.91.

Shares of DRE stock opened at $58.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.64. Duke Realty has a 12-month low of $37.74 and a 12-month high of $66.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This is an increase from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is presently 46.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Duke Realty by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,684,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,826,041,000 after purchasing an additional 557,445 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,624,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,901,000 after acquiring an additional 371,137 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,060,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,149 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,578,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,915,000 after acquiring an additional 257,464 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,140,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,101,000 after acquiring an additional 143,124 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.