Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Subaru Corp. manufactures and distributes automobile products. The Company’s Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles and related products. Aerospace segment manufactures aircrafts, parts of space-related devices. Subaru Corp., formerly known as Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd., is based in SHIBUYA-KU, Japan. “

FUJHY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upgraded Subaru from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Subaru from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of FUJHY stock opened at $9.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average of $9.50. Subaru has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Subaru had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Subaru will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Subaru stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Subaru were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Subaru

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

