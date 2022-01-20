Old Mutual’s (ODMUF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of Old Mutual (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) in a report issued on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $81.00 price target on the stock.
OTCMKTS ODMUF opened at $0.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.92. Old Mutual has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $1.25.
