Old Mutual’s (ODMUF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of Old Mutual (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) in a report issued on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $81.00 price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS ODMUF opened at $0.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.92. Old Mutual has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $1.25.

About Old Mutual

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to retail and corporate customers in South Africa and the rest of Africa, and Asia. The company offers life and savings, property and casualty insurance, asset management, and banking and lending products and services. It distributes its products through independent advisers, branches, bancassurance, direct and digital channels, and worksites.

