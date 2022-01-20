Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Several other analysts have also commented on CABGY. HSBC lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlsberg A/S has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

CABGY stock opened at $33.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.18. Carlsberg A/S has a one year low of $29.12 and a one year high of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

