AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Shares Down 1%

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) shares dropped 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.53. Approximately 3,454,437 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 1,586,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

AIKI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on AIkido Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut AIkido Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get AIkido Pharma alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.26 million, a PE ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AIkido Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in AIkido Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in AIkido Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AIkido Pharma by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 80,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in AIkido Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $817,000. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI)

AIkido Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for AIkido Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIkido Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.