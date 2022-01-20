Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Truist Financial

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) was downgraded by investment analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.
BDN opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average of $13.79.
In other news, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $68,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Joyce sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $105,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 20.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,811,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,851,000 after buying an additional 5,475,792 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 624.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,900,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,108 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 47,707.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,103,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,923,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,471,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,592,000 after buying an additional 960,202 shares during the last quarter.
Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile
Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.
