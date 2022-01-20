Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Truist Financial

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) was downgraded by investment analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

BDN opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average of $13.79.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.14 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $68,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Joyce sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $105,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 20.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,811,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,851,000 after buying an additional 5,475,792 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 624.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,900,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,108 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 47,707.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,103,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,923,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,471,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,592,000 after buying an additional 960,202 shares during the last quarter.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

