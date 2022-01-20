PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PureCycle Technologies LLC holds a global license to commercialize the only patented solvent-based purification recycling technology, developed by The Procter & Gamble Company, for restoring waste polypropylene into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies LLC, formerly known as Roth CH Acquisition I Co., is based in ORLANDO, Fla. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PCT. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.82.

NYSE PCT opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. PureCycle Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $35.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.33.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts expect that PureCycle Technologies will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Fernando Musa purchased 10,000 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

