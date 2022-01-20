Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) versus Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Critical Contrast

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) and Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Velo3D and Veeco Instruments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Velo3D N/A N/A -$1.77 million N/A N/A Veeco Instruments $454.16 million 3.15 -$8.39 million $0.34 83.38

Velo3D has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Veeco Instruments.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.4% of Velo3D shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.9% of Veeco Instruments shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Veeco Instruments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Velo3D and Veeco Instruments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Velo3D 0 1 2 0 2.67 Veeco Instruments 0 1 3 0 2.75

Velo3D currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 179.33%. Veeco Instruments has a consensus price target of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.17%. Given Velo3D’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Velo3D is more favorable than Veeco Instruments.

Profitability

This table compares Velo3D and Veeco Instruments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Velo3D N/A N/A N/A Veeco Instruments 3.12% 12.16% 5.35%

Summary

Veeco Instruments beats Velo3D on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Velo3D

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process. Velo3D is a metal 3D, formerly known as JAWS Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Plainview, NY.

