Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE) & Southern (NYSE:SO) Head to Head Survey

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE) and Southern (NYSE:SO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares alerts:

This table compares Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares and Southern’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares N/A N/A -$1.96 million N/A N/A Southern $20.38 billion 3.55 $3.13 billion $2.83 24.14

Southern has higher revenue and earnings than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares.

Profitability

This table compares Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares and Southern’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares N/A N/A N/A Southern 13.40% 11.38% 2.98%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.7% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of Southern shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Southern shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares and Southern, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares 0 0 0 0 N/A Southern 2 3 6 0 2.36

Southern has a consensus price target of $69.78, indicating a potential upside of 2.12%. Given Southern’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Southern is more favorable than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares.

Summary

Southern beats Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares Company Profile

Eco Wave Power Global AB is an onshore wave energy technology company which developed a patented, smart and cost-efficient technology for turning ocean and sea waves into green electricity. Eco Wave Power Global AB is based in Sweden.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co. is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi. The Southern Power segment constructs, acquires, owns, and manages generation assets such as renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market. The Southern Company Gas segment distributes natural gas through natural gas distribution facilities in the states of Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland. The company was founded on November 9, 1945 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.