Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Construction Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $23.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.30. Construction Partners has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $44.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.84 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Construction Partners will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Construction Partners by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 391,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,409,000 after purchasing an additional 42,617 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Construction Partners by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 731,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,419,000 after purchasing an additional 41,689 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Construction Partners by 480.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. Its operations include manufacturing and distributing hot mix asphalt (HMA) for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with construction projects; paving activities, including the construction of roadway base layers and application of asphalt pavement; site development, including the installation of utility and drainage systems; mining aggregates, such as sand, gravel, and construction stone, that are used as raw materials in the production of HMA; and distributing liquid asphalt cement for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with HMA production.

