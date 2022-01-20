Li-Cycle (LICY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Li-Cycle stock opened at $8.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.08. Li-Cycle has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,981,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,439,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at approximately $485,000.

LICY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Li-Cycle in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Li-Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.56.

About Li-Cycle

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

