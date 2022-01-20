JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect JetBlue Airways to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 300.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect JetBlue Airways to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

JBLU stock opened at $14.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.98. JetBlue Airways has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JBLU. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. MKM Partners cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in JetBlue Airways stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 97.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,561,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760,210 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.12% of JetBlue Airways worth $59,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

