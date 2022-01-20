Tungsten (OTCMKTS:TGTNF) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of Tungsten Co. plc (OTCMKTS:TGTNF) were down 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49.

Tungsten Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TGTNF)

Tungsten Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electronic invoice delivery, supply chain finance, and spend analytics technology services. It operates through the following segments: Tungsten Network, Tungsten Network Finance, and Corporate. The Tungsten Network segment offers e-invoicing and spend analytics.

