Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NASDAQ:EWEB) Trading 0.5% Higher

Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NASDAQ:EWEB) shares traded up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.71. 1,042 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 3,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.45.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NASDAQ:EWEB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 8.49% of Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.