Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) Short Interest Update

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the December 15th total of 3,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

In other Anebulo Pharmaceuticals news, insider Aron R. English purchased 13,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $73,330.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,648 shares of company stock valued at $78,393. Corporate insiders own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $1,204,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $1,550,000. Finally, 22NW LP bought a new stake in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $22,803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANEB opened at $6.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.56. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $9.33.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients suffering from cannabinoid overdose and addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist to treat cannabinoid overdose.

