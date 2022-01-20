Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Short Interest Update

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the December 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ ALTY opened at $13.27 on Thursday. Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $13.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.51.

Get Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 40.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,519 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 41.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 14,118 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 47.9% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.