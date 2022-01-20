Bank of America Lowers Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) to Underperform

Bank of America lowered shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of EDF stock opened at $6.29 on Monday. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.58.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th.

In other news, EVP James E. Craige bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $52,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

