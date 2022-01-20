Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $99.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LGRDY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Legrand from €105.00 ($119.32) to €110.00 ($125.00) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Legrand from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €135.00 ($153.41) target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Legrand in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.67.

Get Legrand alerts:

Shares of LGRDY opened at $21.51 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.43. Legrand has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $23.59.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.