Eregli Demir Celik Fabrikalari A.S. (OTC:ERELY) Cut to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Eregli Demir Celik Fabrikalari A.S. (OTC:ERELY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTC ERELY opened at $12.31 on Monday. Eregli Demir Celik Fabrikalari A.S. has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $12.31.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Eregli Demir Celik Fabrikalari A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eregli Demir Celik Fabrikalari A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.