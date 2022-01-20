SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $123.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TD SYNNEX is benefiting from the coronavirus-led work-and-learn from home wave which is driving demand for offsite-working and learning hardware and software. Moreover, steady IT spending environment on the back of rapid digital transformation is a positive. Acquisitions and partnerships are helping the company expand its product portfolio. The merger of SYNNEX with Tech Data is expected to be significantly accretive to the newly formed company’s top and bottom lines. Additionally, the split of the Technology Solutions and Concentrix businesses into two publicly-traded entities will add shareholder value and boost the company’s competitive position. Moreover, the stock has underperformed the industry in the past year. Nonetheless, an increase in the allowance for doubtful accounts and staffing costs continue to weigh on its margins.”

SNX has been the topic of several other reports. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cross Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Shares of SYNNEX stock opened at $106.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.71. SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $80.36 and a 12 month high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SYNNEX will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

In related news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $110,658.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total transaction of $138,866.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,205 shares of company stock worth $444,610 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 4,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

