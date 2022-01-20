National Bank Financial Comments on Gildan Activewear Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gildan Activewear in a report released on Monday, January 17th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.57. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

GIL has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.30.

GIL stock opened at $40.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.48. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.45 and its 200 day moving average is $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.75 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 236,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,662 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after acquiring an additional 68,298 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,042,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,508,000 after acquiring an additional 236,033 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 347.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 296,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,941,000 after acquiring an additional 230,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

