Activision Blizzard, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Activision Blizzard in a report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now anticipates that the company will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.25. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.97.

ATVI stock opened at $82.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.95. The company has a market cap of $63.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $104.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.