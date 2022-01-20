Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect Amalgamated Financial to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $50.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect Amalgamated Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AMAL stock opened at $16.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.40. Amalgamated Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

AMAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

In other news, EVP Deborah Silodor sold 13,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $258,019.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Finser Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,538 shares of company stock worth $382,604. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $325,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 18.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 7,899 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 216.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 48,608 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 59.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 35,025 shares during the period. 37.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

