Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 41.32%. The business had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CATY opened at $45.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.05. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.44 and a 12-month high of $46.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $128,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,724 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

