Hyatt Hotels Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NYSE:H)

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) – Research analysts at Truist Financial raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hyatt Hotels in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.66. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on H. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.10.

NYSE:H opened at $86.94 on Wednesday. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $65.44 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 1.52.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.48) earnings per share.

In related news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 46,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $4,369,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $71,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,666,071 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 826.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. 44.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

