Reviewing Hybrid Energy (OTCMKTS:HYBE) & BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX)

BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX) and Hybrid Energy (OTCMKTS:HYBE) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BioRestorative Therapies and Hybrid Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioRestorative Therapies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hybrid Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

BioRestorative Therapies currently has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 868.59%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.2% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Hybrid Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

BioRestorative Therapies has a beta of 84.46, suggesting that its stock price is 8,346% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hybrid Energy has a beta of 6.81, suggesting that its stock price is 581% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BioRestorative Therapies and Hybrid Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioRestorative Therapies $80,000.00 166.79 -$11.27 million N/A N/A Hybrid Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hybrid Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BioRestorative Therapies.

Profitability

This table compares BioRestorative Therapies and Hybrid Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioRestorative Therapies -51,141.38% N/A -905.16% Hybrid Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BioRestorative Therapies beats Hybrid Energy on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile

Biorestorative Therapies Inc. provides stem cell collections, storage, and treatment services. It intends to develop a laboratory, performing cellular characterization and culturing, therapeutic outcomes analysis, stem cell-related IP and stem cell collection and storage services. The firm is developing the following scientific programs: brtxDISC, which offers a non-surgical treatment for bulging and herniated discs and addresses the gap between non-invasive and invasive back procedures; and ThermoStem, which involves in the use of a cell-based, brown adipose tissue construct, treatment for metabolic disease, such as type 2 diabetes, obesity, hypertension, and other metabolic disorders, as well as cardiac deficiencies. Its products are sold under the BRTX-100, ThermoStem and Stem Pearls as its trademarks. The company was founded on June 13, 1997 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

Hybrid Energy Company Profile

Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. engages in the acquisition and operation of profitable energy companies. It is in the process of restructuring its business priorities. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Springboro, OH.

