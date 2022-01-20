OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $278.73 Million

Analysts expect OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) to announce $278.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $282.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $270.51 million. OSI Systems posted sales of $276.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.40 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OSIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $2,309,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $292,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,060 shares of company stock worth $3,970,564. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the first quarter worth $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the second quarter worth $164,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the second quarter worth $208,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the third quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the third quarter worth $228,000. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OSIS opened at $87.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $87.62 and a 1 year high of $102.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.25.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

