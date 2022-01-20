Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) to Hold

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

Get Ocuphire Pharma alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUP opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.24. Ocuphire Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $13.81.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Ocuphire Pharma will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay Pepose purchased 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $30,112.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Ocuphire Pharma by 87.1% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 126.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 14,294 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 121.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ocuphire Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocuphire Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.