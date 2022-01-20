Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $21.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.12% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Investar Holding Corporation is a bank holding company for Investar Bank. It offers a range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses and professional concerns, as well as loans to individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, checking, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides cash management products and services, such as remote deposit capture, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking, as well as debit cards and mobile banking services. Investar Holding Corporation is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on ISTR. TheStreet lowered shares of Investar from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Investar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

ISTR stock opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Investar has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $197.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 0.68.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.01). Investar had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $25.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.56 million. Analysts anticipate that Investar will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Investar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Investar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Investar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

