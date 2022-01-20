Zacks: Brokerages Expect PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $464.88 Million

Equities research analysts expect PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to report sales of $464.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PTC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $450.70 million and the highest is $484.70 million. PTC reported sales of $429.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC will report full-year sales of $1.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $480.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.30 million. PTC had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

PTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.11.

PTC opened at $117.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.64 and its 200 day moving average is $125.91. PTC has a 12-month low of $105.49 and a 12-month high of $153.73.

In other PTC news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 12,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $1,499,712.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total transaction of $1,828,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,623 shares of company stock worth $3,585,796 in the last 90 days. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 15.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,656,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,384 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 54.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,632,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,654 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of PTC in the third quarter worth about $127,313,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 60.4% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,204,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,105,000 after purchasing an additional 830,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 23.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,034,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,917,000 after purchasing an additional 768,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

