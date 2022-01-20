Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seres Therapeutics, Inc. offers microbiome therapeutics platform. It is focused on developing Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics that treats dysbiosis in the colonic microbiome. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. Seres Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $29.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.70. The stock has a market cap of $695.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 3.44.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.19. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.73%. The company had revenue of $126.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRB. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,105,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 1,411,354 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 527.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 999,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after buying an additional 840,214 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,633,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,919,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,120,000 after buying an additional 638,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,338,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,197,000 after buying an additional 533,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

