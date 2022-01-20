Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and markets motorcycles, automobiles and marine and power products. It provides terrain vehicles, mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, engines for snowmobiles, electro senior vehicles and houses, as well as boats, motorized wheelchairs, electro-scooters, industrial equipment. The company operates primarily in Japan, Europe, Asia and internationally. Suzuki Motor Corporation is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan. “

Get Suzuki Motor alerts:

Shares of Suzuki Motor stock opened at $161.36 on Tuesday. Suzuki Motor has a 1 year low of $146.10 and a 1 year high of $204.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.22.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $7.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. Suzuki Motor had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Suzuki Motor will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Suzuki Motor (SZKMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.