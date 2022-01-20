Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their buy rating on shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) in a report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. Barclays currently has a $5,450.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WZZAF. HSBC lowered shares of Wizz Air from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and set a $4,960.00 price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3,486.33.

Shares of WZZAF stock opened at $65.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.26 and a 200-day moving average of $63.93. Wizz Air has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $75.30.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes. It provides services, such as, car rentals, hotels, airport parking and transfer. It operates through the Airline and Tour Operator segments. The Airline segment is operated though the Wizz Air brand which sells flight tickets and related services to external customer and to a Wizz Tours.

