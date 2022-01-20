National Bankshares Lowers Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) to Hold

National Bankshares cut shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. National Bankshares currently has C$27.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.50 to C$27.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins raised shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$25.82.

TSE:D.UN opened at C$25.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.25. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12 month low of C$19.12 and a 12 month high of C$25.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.37. The stock has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71.

In other Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst news, Director Karine Macindoe sold 6,800 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.80, for a total value of C$161,847.48.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

