STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) PT Lowered to C$2.15 at Raymond James

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$2.15 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

STEP Energy Services stock opened at C$1.93 on Monday. STEP Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$0.96 and a 52 week high of C$2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$131.48 million and a P/E ratio of -3.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.69.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.