Dana (NYSE:DAN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dana Inc. is a provider of technology driveline, sealing and thermal-management products. The company’s operating segment consists of Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies and Power Technologies. It operates primarily in North America, South America, Europe and Asia pacific. Dana Inc., formerly known as Dana Holding Corporation, is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dana from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Dana from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dana has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.43.

Dana stock opened at $23.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average of $23.19. Dana has a 52 week low of $18.84 and a 52 week high of $28.44.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Dana had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dana will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 26,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $624,434.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Dana by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,233,608 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,915,000 after purchasing an additional 27,529 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dana by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,469,000 after acquiring an additional 44,807 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Dana by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,513,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,711,000 after acquiring an additional 113,688 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dana by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,046,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,271,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dana by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 793,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,646,000 after purchasing an additional 288,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

