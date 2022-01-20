The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €10.50 Price Target for Enel (BIT:ENEL)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.50 ($11.93) price objective on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ENEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.20 ($10.45) price target on Enel in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group set a €9.50 ($10.80) price target on Enel in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.70 ($8.75) price target on Enel in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.23) price target on Enel in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.25 ($10.51) price objective on Enel in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enel presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €9.08 ($10.32).

Enel has a 52-week low of €4.16 ($4.73) and a 52-week high of €5.59 ($6.35).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

