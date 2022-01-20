HSBC Analysts Give Prudential (LON:PRU) a GBX 1,825 Price Target

HSBC set a GBX 1,825 ($24.90) price target on Prudential (LON:PRU) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 1,720 ($23.47) target price on Prudential in a report on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,750 ($23.88) price objective on Prudential in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,879 ($25.64) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,640 ($22.38) price objective on Prudential in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,964 ($26.80) price objective on Prudential in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,736.27 ($23.69).

LON PRU opened at GBX 1,286.50 ($17.55) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43. Prudential has a twelve month low of GBX 1,158 ($15.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,598.50 ($21.81). The company has a market cap of £35.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,327.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,400.44.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

