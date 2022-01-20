Ball Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.43 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:BLL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) – KeyCorp reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ball in a report released on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $3.43 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.45. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ball’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.56.

BLL stock opened at $91.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.67 and a 200-day moving average of $90.73. The company has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Ball has a twelve month low of $77.95 and a twelve month high of $98.09.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ball by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 564,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,346,000 after purchasing an additional 14,062 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth approximately $624,000. LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth approximately $559,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth approximately $818,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Ball news, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel William Fisher acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.92%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.