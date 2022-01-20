Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Boosted by Analyst

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Linde in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.08 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.04. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on LIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.40.

LIN stock opened at $322.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $165.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.28. Linde has a 52 week low of $240.80 and a 52 week high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.44%.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 87.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 70.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

