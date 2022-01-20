Research Analysts Set Expectations for IAMGOLD Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Raymond James lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$2.80 price target on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of IAMGOLD to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, increased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.21.

Shares of TSE IMG opened at C$3.48 on Wednesday. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of C$2.75 and a 1 year high of C$4.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.45. The firm has a market cap of C$1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 497.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.01.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$370.32 million for the quarter.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

