Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN) Shares Up 1.6%

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (TSE:DN)’s stock price shot up 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. 33,777 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 97,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their price target on Delta 9 Cannabis from C$1.13 to C$0.98 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$32.71 million and a P/E ratio of -3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.39.

Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$15.19 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company, through its subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc, engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, wholesale distribution, retail, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis and related merchandise and devices. As of April 14, 2021, it owned and operated 12 retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand.

