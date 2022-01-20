Alien Metals (LON:UFO) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Alien Metals Limited (LON:UFO)’s share price rose 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.68 ($0.01). Approximately 64,975,518 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 25,760,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.64 ($0.01).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of £26.34 million and a PE ratio of -12.22.

In other Alien Metals news, insider Bill Brodie Good acquired 1,500,000 shares of Alien Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($20,466.64).

Alien Metals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and development of mineral resource assets in Mexico. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and iron deposits. Its flagship project is the Donovan 2 project, which covers an area of 750 hectares located to the southeast of Zacatecas City.

