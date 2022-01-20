DHB Capital (NASDAQ:DHBCU) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU) dropped 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.89 and last traded at $9.89. Approximately 8,628 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 197% from the average daily volume of 2,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93.

Get DHB Capital alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHBCU. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in DHB Capital by 102.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 44,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 22,539 shares during the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in DHB Capital during the third quarter valued at $494,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in DHB Capital by 2.3% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 54,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in DHB Capital by 17.6% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 112,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in DHB Capital by 57.1% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for DHB Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHB Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.