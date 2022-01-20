Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI) Trading 3.3% Higher

Shares of Standard Lithium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SLI) rose 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.54 and last traded at $6.52. Approximately 3,035,863 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,996,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average is $8.08.

Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03).

Standard Lithium Ltd. engages in the testing and proving of the commercial viability of lithium extraction. Its projects include Arkansas Lithium, Lithium Brine Processing, and California Lithium. The company was founded on August 14, 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

