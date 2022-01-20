Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fusion Fuel Green PLC involved in the production of green hydrogen. Fusion Fuel Green PLC, formerly known as HL Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Shares of HTOO stock opened at $7.29 on Thursday. Fusion Fuel Green has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $25.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $11.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teilinger Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Fusion Fuel Green by 1,290.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 505,800 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in Fusion Fuel Green by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 201,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 25,197 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Fusion Fuel Green by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Mak Capital One LLC boosted its stake in Fusion Fuel Green by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 1,372,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,904,000 after purchasing an additional 349,938 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fusion Fuel Green by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the period. 43.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fusion Fuel Green

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

