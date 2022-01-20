Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Intellinetics, Inc. is a content services software company. Its flagship platform consists of IntelliCloud(TM). The company serves health and human services, education and law enforcement sector. Intellinetics, Inc.is based in Columbus, Ohio. “
Intellinetics stock opened at $6.30 on Thursday. Intellinetics has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.75 and a beta of 0.52.
About Intellinetics
Intellinetics, Inc engages in the provision of document services and software solutions to private and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Document Management and Document Conversion. The Document Management segment allows customers to capture and manage all documents across operations such as scanned hard-copy documents and all digital documents including those from Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audio, video and emails.
See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intellinetics (INLX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Intellinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.