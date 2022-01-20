Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intellinetics, Inc. is a content services software company. Its flagship platform consists of IntelliCloud(TM). The company serves health and human services, education and law enforcement sector. Intellinetics, Inc.is based in Columbus, Ohio. “

Intellinetics stock opened at $6.30 on Thursday. Intellinetics has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.75 and a beta of 0.52.

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 million. Intellinetics had a positive return on equity of 33.63% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. On average, analysts expect that Intellinetics will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intellinetics, Inc engages in the provision of document services and software solutions to private and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Document Management and Document Conversion. The Document Management segment allows customers to capture and manage all documents across operations such as scanned hard-copy documents and all digital documents including those from Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audio, video and emails.

