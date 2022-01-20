Kingswood (LON:KWG) Shares Down 3.8%

Kingswood Holdings Limited (LON:KWG) was down 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 24.06 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 24.06 ($0.33). Approximately 33,320 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 20,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25 ($0.34).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 25.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of £52.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02.

About Kingswood (LON:KWG)

Kingswood Holdings Limited engages in the investment management and financial planning business in the United Kingdom. The company provides wealth planning, and advisory services, including asset protection, pensions, tax and succession, and estate planning, as well as private and institutional management, and corporate solutions.

