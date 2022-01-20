Short Interest in Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Declines By 28.9%

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the December 15th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of Aperam stock opened at $48.96 on Thursday. Aperam has a one year low of $48.96 and a one year high of $48.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.96 and its 200 day moving average is $46.80.

Get Aperam alerts:

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.