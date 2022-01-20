Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SVNDY)

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Seven & i in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Allen forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Seven & i’s FY2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Seven & i stock opened at $22.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.16. Seven & i has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $24.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.12.

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, management, and operation of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Convenience Store, Oversea Convenience Store, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty store, and Others.

